"If no arrests, will leave Punjab" says Shehnaz Gill's father after receiving threats

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sokhi Gill, who recently received a death threat, on Saturday said he will leave Punjab if no arrests are made.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:00 IST
Shehnaaz Gill and her father Santokh Singh Gill. Image Credit: ANI
Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sokhi Gill, who recently received a death threat, on Saturday said he will leave Punjab if no arrests are made. Singh said that he has filed the police complaint after the threat call.

he further alleged that the caller identifying himself as 'Happy' has threatened to kill him before Diwali. "I reached the SSP of Amritsar Rural Police on Saturday to file a complaint," he said.

"Today, we submitted a complaint to SSP Amritsar Rural. Yesterday I got a threat call from a person named Happy who threatened to kill me before Diwali. I think they want to target me because I am a Hindu leader," said Santokh Singh. Urging the police authorities to investigate into the matter, he said, " If no arrests are made, I will soon be forced to leave Punjab and settle elsewhere."

In this regard, Superintendent of police (SP) Jaswant Kaur assured, "The incident will be investigated and action will be taken." This is not the first time Santokh Singh has been threatened. Reportedly, in December 2021, after joining the Bhartiya Janta Party, he was attacked by two men. As per reports, he was sitting inside his car when two unidentified assailants arrived and shot at him.

It is pertinent to mention that his daughter Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

