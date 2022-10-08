Left Menu

UP: Remains of missing 3-yr-old girl recovered from borewell

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:22 IST
Remains of a three-year-old girl who was missing for the past five months have been recovered from a 50 feet deep borewell, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

According to the police, the minor had gone missing on May 3 while she was playing in front of her house in Hariharpur village of the Ujhani Kotwali area, following which her family filed a complaint.

Some villagers told police that a youth from the same village with the help of his relative had abducted the girl, following which the duo was charged with sections of kidnapping, they said.

The duo was questioned several times, but without any headway, they added.

On Friday, the youth was questioned again during which he broke down and confessed to his crime. He said he had accidentally hit the girl with his motorcycle and to avoid trial, he killed her and threw her body in the borewell, the officer said.

Based on the information he provided the police, a skeleton was recovered from a government borewell.

The youth and his associate have been taken into custody for questioning and the remains have been sent for post-mortem and DNA test, the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the accused is being further interrogated.

