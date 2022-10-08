Left Menu

Don't know if I wanna do music: Kid Cudi teases end of rap career

American rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi, who emerged onto the music scene in the early 2000s, has revealed that he soon may bow out of the rap game.

Rapper Kid Cudi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi, who emerged onto the music scene in the early 2000s, has revealed that he soon may bow out of the rap game. According to Page Six, during a recent appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones", where host Sean Evans quizzed him on his glittering career, Cudi teased his future plans.

I just don't know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? "I'm kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think," said the Grammy Award winner. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said he's "really curious to see what else" he could take on music-wise, before teasing his next move out of music.

"I was thinking about this -- and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years," Cudi explained, reported Page Six. He said, "Like, when I'm, like, 50... And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get 'em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I'll just be like, 'Yes! Yes!'"

The rapper has enjoyed a glittering rap career since the release of his debut album, 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day', in 2009. He earned his first three Grammy nominations that following year, two for his single 'Day 'n' Nite' and one for the collaboration 'Make Her Say'.

In 2012, he won two Grammy Awards for 'All of the Lights', a collaboration. The same year he went on to win a Grammy Award in 2012 for 'All of the Lights', a collaboration with Kanye West, Rihanna, and Fergie, as per Page Six. (ANI)

