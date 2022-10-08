Writer S Hareesh bags Vayalar award for his novel 'Meesha', BJP slams jury decision

Well-known Malayalam writer S Hareesh has bagged the 46th Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award for his novel 'Meesha'.

The prestigious award, instituted by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, comprises a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, a sculpture designed by renowned sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman and a citation, the organisers said here on Saturday.

It was chosen for the recognition by an expert panel consisting of writers including Sarah Joseph and V Ramankutty. The award would be presented to the writer in a function to be held here on October 27, the Trust representatives added.

Published by the DC Books, the novel revolves around the lives of poor and oppressed people in Kuttanad region of the southern state.

The book, translated into English as 'Moustache', had earlier bagged the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award and the JCB Prize for Literature 2020.

Hareesh had to withdraw the serialisation of the novel after publishing just three chapters in the 'Mathrubhumi' Weekly following attacks against him and his family, allegedly by a group of pro-Hindutva activists, on social media in 2018.

Meanwhile, BJP's state unit came out openly against the decision of the organisers and the jury to give the award to Hareesh.

BJP state president K Surendran said the award was earlier given to noted writers from the likes of Lalithambika Antharjanam to Bennyamin in recognition of their outstanding work while this time it was given to Hareesh considering his ''political'' stance.

''According to a new practice in Kerala, the awards are given to mock and ridicule a section of people. The jury's finding is that 'Meesha' is a great literary work and has created great ripples in Kerala. The jury should look into the previous winners of the award. O N V Kurup, Sugathakumari, T Padmanabhan, Lalithambika Antharjanam, Bennyamin and others were given the award for their outstanding works,'' he said in a Facebook post.

It would be good for the panel comprising Sarah Joseph, James and Ramankutty to recall the previous Vayalar Awards and the work selected for the honour, he said.

Mocking at the jury's decision, he said ''Keralites understand very well why the award was given to Hareesh''.

