I am truly humbled: Chiranjeevi expresses gratitude to audience for success of 'Godfather'

South star Chiranjeevi, whose latest film 'Godfather' was recently released in theatres, has expressed his gratitude to fans for making the movie a huge success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 22:58 IST
Chiranjeevi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South star Chiranjeevi, whose latest film 'Godfather' was recently released in theatres, has expressed his gratitude to fans for making the movie a huge success. Chiranjeevi shared a video with ANI on Saturday and thanked his fans, saying, "Thank you so much for all the love you are showing on our film 'Godfather'. I am truly humbled, it has just been two days and we have already crossed Rs 69 crores of revenue. I am told today more credits are being added in the Hindi belt."

"You have truly made this a pan-Indian film. My hearty thanks to the audiences and all my fans from North, South, East and West. See you at the movies. Jai Hind," he added. 'Godfather', which was released on October 5, raised Rs 38 crores worldwide on its opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the movie, which has been helmed by Mohan Raja.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

