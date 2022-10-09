Sitharaman inaugurates multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs in Chennai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated a multi-disciplinary centre for children with special needs in Chennai.

The 'Ananda Karuna Vidhyalayam' will serve children with learning difficulties such as autism, dyslexia and slow learning disability, and cater to families who cannot afford specialised care.

Sitharaman also addressed the audience gathered on the occasion, her office said on Twitter.

The finance minister was on a day-long visit to Chennai. She later made a surprise halt at a vegetable market in the city and interacted with vendors and local people.

Sitharaman purchased vegetables and clicked selfies.

A video of the visit went viral on social media in which the vendors were seen explaining about the vegetables to her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)