Left Menu

Sonal Chauhan expresses gratitude to fans for heaping praises on 'The Ghost'

Actor Sonal Chauhan is being lauded for her performance in 'The Ghost', which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 01:33 IST
Sonal Chauhan expresses gratitude to fans for heaping praises on 'The Ghost'
Sonal Chauhan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonal Chauhan is being lauded for her performance in 'The Ghost', which also stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. On Saturday, Sonal took to Twitter and thanked fans for loving the film.

"Thank you all for the love that you've showered on The Ghost. I'm forever grateful to be a part of this dynamic project. I'm overwhelmed with all the positive comments and reviews about my stunt sequences. I tried something new and my biggest reward is the appreciation and acknowledgement that I received from all of you. Reading your comments makes all the sweat, blood and bones worth it. I hope to receive the same love and support from you all in all my future endeavours," she posted. Directed and produced by Pravin Sattaru, the film also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. The Ghost is bankrolled under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP, Northstar Entertainment. Nagarjuna's The Ghost was released in the theatres on October 5 in multiple languages.The film clashed at the box office with Chiranjeevi's GodFather. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

Key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia hit by huge explosion

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022