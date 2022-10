Throwback: Suhana Khan shares romantic picture of her parents Shah Rukh, Gauri

Suhana Khan marked her mother Gauri Khan's 52nd birthday in a special way. Taking to Instagram Story, Suhana dropped an old romantic image of Gauri with her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

She captioned the picture with a white heart emoji. In the beautiful photograph, Gauri is seen lying comfortably on her hubby Shah Rukh's chest.

Last year, Suhana had shared the same loved-up picture of Shah Rukh and Gauri and captioned it, "Happy birthday Ma." Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'

Based in the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

