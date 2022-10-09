Anupam Kher in Agra for shoot of 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'

Left Menu

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently in Agra for the shoot of his 532nd film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 06:18 IST
Anupam Kher (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently in Agra for the shoot of his 532nd film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'. On Saturday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos of him meeting his fans on the sets.

"Aaj Agra ke logo se bhaut pyaar mila. Ek kalakar ke lie ise badi uplabdhi aur kya ho sakti hai.I am really overwhelmed by the love shown by the wonderful people of #Agra today at the shoot of #KuchKhattaaHoJaay! #Fans #Friends #People #Humbled #Blessed," he captioned the post. 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. A few days ago, Guru took to Instagram and unveiled the first poster of his first film.

"Zyada Mithe Se Kahin Sugar Na Ho Jaay...Aaiye..'KUCH KHATTAA HO JAAY' Presenting the poster of my first Film! Nervous and excited- both," he posted. Being directed by Ashok G, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun.

Apart from 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay', Kher will also be seen in 'Emergency', 'Uunchai' and 'The Signature' among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

