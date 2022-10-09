Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios' courtroom drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in a courtroom drama, to be produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

The untitled project will mark the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as ''Aspirants'', ''Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd'' and ''Flames'', a press release stated.

''"When Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time,'' Bajpayee said in a statement.

The film started production on Sunday and the makers aim to release the movie in 2023.

Karki said he is thrilled to collaborate with Bajpayee on his debut film.

''This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it – a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me,'' he added.

Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, said the production house is committed to exploring newer entertainment realms and pushing the envelope with its content.

''The film is an enticing courtroom drama and will showcase Manoj Bajpayee in a never seen before character,'' he added.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta serves as a co-producer.

