Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he shares a glimpse of his Sunday vibes

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of his Sunday vibes in his recent social media post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 19:26 IST
Vicky Kaushal looks dapper as he shares a glimpse of his Sunday vibes
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of his Sunday vibes in his recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a picture which he captioned, "Sundaze."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjflicmIwaR/ In the picture, Vicky could be seen sitting on the balcony and enjoying the sunset, donning a casual blue shirt and shredded jeans.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "Ayo my heart," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Jiski biwi katrina kaif hooo, Uska face udaas kese dikh sakta hai," followed by multiple laughing emoticons. Vicky frequently posts about his daily routine on his social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film 'Sardar Udham', which received positive feedbacks from the audience. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited.

Also, he has Dharma Productions' next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022