Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'; Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in 'The Wonder'

Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says. Pugh plays English nurse Lib who travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 to "watch" a young fasting girl.

California exotic dancers to vote over joining a union

Thirty exotic dancers at a topless bar in Hollywood, California are set to vote over whether to join the Actors Equity Association, and a majority "yes" vote would make them the only organized group of strippers in the United States. Regulators from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) set a vote date in a memo on Thursday.

Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there. Liverpool edged out the other candidate, Glasgow, as host city in a draw held live on BBC television on Friday.

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star's debut as a producer.

The film sees Lawrence's character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack. Reluctantly returning to her hometown and her mother's house to recover, she befriends a local car mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds comfort and cure in the unlikely friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)