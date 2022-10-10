Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts; Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

He was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday after which he took to Twitter, where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years. Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway' Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star’s debut as a producer. The film sees Lawrence's character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack.

Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts; Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after alleged anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper's posts after online users condemned them as anti-Semitic. He was first locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday after which he took to Twitter, where he tweeted on Saturday for the first time in two years.

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star's debut as a producer.

The film sees Lawrence's character, Lynsey, returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack. Reluctantly returning to her hometown and her mother's house to recover, she befriends a local car mechanic (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and finds comfort and cure in the unlikely friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

