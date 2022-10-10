Left Menu

Bhangra Ta Sajda! Ranveer Singh, NBA star Ice Trae groove to desi music; video inside

Ranveer Singh's coolness quotient is top notch and when he grooves to fun Bollywood numbers, it sends the barometer into a tizzy!

Updated: 10-10-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 10:28 IST
Ranveer Singh and Ice Trae. Image Credit: ANI
Ranveer Singh's coolness quotient is top notch and when he grooves to fun Bollywood numbers, it sends the barometer into a tizzy! After teaching National Basketball Association (NBA) legend 'Shaq' aka Shaquille O'Neal some 'desi' movies, Ranveer has once again proved that nobody masters the 'bhangra' but him - this time with NBA player Ice Trai!

Ranveer turned the basketball court on fire as he grooved to his song 'Gallan Goodiyan' with Ice Trai and well, netizens love it! On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the video. Decked in a fun, eclectic pink ensemble, Ranveer seemed overjoyed to be teaching the US basketball star his Bhangra moves!

Ranveer captioned the video, "Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here's Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!" Check out the video:

Singh was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide. On Saturday, Singh dropped a dance video with NBA legend 'Shaq' leaving people in awe of his moves. The duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer's hit track 'Khalibali' from his epic film 'Padmaavat'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

