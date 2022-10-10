Health News Roundup: Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)