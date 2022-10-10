Left Menu

Check out how Alia Bhatt is satisfying her pregnancy cravings

There's no better feeling than satisfying cravings with puri and chaat during pregnancy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 10:30 IST
Check out how Alia Bhatt is satisfying her pregnancy cravings
Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There's no better feeling than satisfying cravings with puri and chaat during pregnancy. On Sunday, Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt enjoyed yummy snacks with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia treated her fans to new pictures. The first picture is that of a puri along with a caption, "Power of a puri."

The next image is of a yummy chaat full of sev. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chaat day with @shaheenb.Best day," with a hug emoji.

Recently, the Kapoor family held Alia's 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony with their close family members and friends Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia's work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received a positive response from the audience. The film has collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office. She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022