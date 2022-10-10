India's Oscar entry 'Last Film Show' to open in 95 cinemas, tickets priced at Rs 95

A day before its official release, India's official Oscar entry ''Last Film Show'' will be screened in 95 theatres across India, with tickets priced at Rs 95, the makers announced on Monday.

Titled ''Chhello Show'' in Gujarati, the coming-of-age drama is India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film will be screened at the 'last shows' on Thursday, a day prior to its Friday release.

''There has been immense excitement among fans for our film 'Last Film Show' (Chhello Show) and we are all too happy to release it on the 'Last Show' of Thursday.

''Also, what better way to celebrate its selection at the 95th Oscars than by releasing it in 95 cinemas at a wonderful price of Rs 95,'' director Pan Nalin said in a statement.

Inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat, “Last Film Show” is set at the cusp of the digital revolution.

Set in a remote rural village of Saurashtra, the film follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

In a joint statement, producers Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Dheer Momaya of Jugaad Motion Pictures said they are thrilled with ''Last Film Show'' release on the big screen.

''With our exhibitors on board, we are releasing the film in the final shows of Thursday across 95 cinemas at a Rs 95 ticket price. This is our humble way of honouring the love and excitement audiences across India have shown for our film. See you at the movies,'' they said.

''Last Film Show'' is produced by Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films and Chhello Show LLP.

The film is being distributed in the country by Roy Kapur Films in partnership with PVR.

It will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the USA and by Orange Studio in France. Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing the film to Japanese and Italian cinemas, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)