Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel-starrer 'Shotgun Wedding' to release in India on Dec 28

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 13:42 IST
Studio Lionsgate India on Monday announced that ''Shotgun Wedding'', a dramedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, will hit the screens across India on December 28.

According to the makers, the film is billed as a journey of fun, wit and tickling humour while the bride and the groom try to save the day and their wedding. It is directed by Jason Moore of ''Pitch Perfect'' fame.

''A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place,'' read the synopsis of the film.

Written by Mark Hammer, ''Shotgun Wedding'' also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, D'Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and Lenny Kravitz.

David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Lopez, and Benny Medina are credited as producers on the film.

