Left Menu

'Goodbye' raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend

Family drama Goodbye has earned Rs 5 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, Goodbye opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 14:02 IST
'Goodbye' raises Rs 5 crore in first weekend
  • Country:
  • India

Family drama ''Goodbye'' has earned Rs 5 crore in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., the film was released last Friday. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

According to a note issued by Balaji Motion Pictures, ''Goodbye'' opened at Rs 1.42 crore on October 7. It earned Rs 1.78 crore and Rs 1.96 crore on day two and day three, respectively. '''Goodbye', Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. collects Rs 5.16 crores at the box office over the weekend,'' the makers said.

Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan also round out the cast of ''Goodbye''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022