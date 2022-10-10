Left Menu

Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi's horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' unveiled the official trailer on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:11 IST
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' unveiled the official trailer on Monday. Taking to Instagram, producer Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer which he captioned, "New business idea lekar aa rahe hai, #Phonebhoot Watch the #PhoneBhootTrailer now!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjhl217A3pF/ Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to 2 clueless guys who want to be 'Bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'. Apart from 'Phone Bhoot,' Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Ishaan, on the other hand, will be also seen in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. Siddhant will be next seen in Excel entertainment's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

