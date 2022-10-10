Temsula Ao played key role in promoting cultural heritage of northeast: President Murmu
She was 76.
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of litterateur Temsula Ao, and said she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the northeast.
A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the northeast. She was 76.
"In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends," the president tweeted.
