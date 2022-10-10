Left Menu

Temsula Ao played key role in promoting cultural heritage of northeast: President Murmu

She was 76.In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends, the president tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 15:12 IST
Temsula Ao played key role in promoting cultural heritage of northeast: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the demise of litterateur Temsula Ao, and said she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the northeast.

A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the northeast. She was 76.

"In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends," the president tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022