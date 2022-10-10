Left Menu

ADVISORY-Alert on UK Treasury appointment withdrawn

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:29 IST
ADVISORY-Alert on UK Treasury appointment withdrawn
  • United Kingdom

An alert on the UK government appointing James Bowler as permanent secretary to the Treasury is incorrect and has been withdrawn. There will be no replacement story at this time. STORY_NUMBER: S8N30F0FK

