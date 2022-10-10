Left Menu

Ajay Devgn to start work on his next with Neeraj Pandey

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday said he will soon commence filming for his next movie with Special 26 filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.The duo had announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2.

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday said he will soon commence filming for his next movie with ''Special 26'' filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

The duo had announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled ''Chanakya'', a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta. ''@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023,'' the actor tweeted, without divulging any details about the project. In a February 2020 interview, Pandey had confirmed PTI that the film was in pre-production and gearing to go on floors. The project got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of ''Drishyam 2''. He also has ''Kaithi'' remake ''Bholaa'' in the pipeline.

