Left Menu

'Goodbye' makers announce Rs 80 ticket price in honour of Bachchan's birthday

The makers of Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday said they have capped the ticket price of the recently released film at Rs 80 to celebrate the megastars birthday.Bachchan turns 80 on Tuesday.Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, Goodbye hit the screens on October 7.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 18:28 IST
'Goodbye' makers announce Rs 80 ticket price in honour of Bachchan's birthday
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of ''Goodbye'', starring Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday said they have capped the ticket price of the recently released film at Rs 80 to celebrate the megastar's birthday.

Bachchan turns 80 on Tuesday.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co, ''Goodbye'' hit the screens on October 7. It also stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

Balaji Motion Pictures took to its official Twitter page to make the announcement.

''Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration. ''Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only ₹80/- on 11th October 2022,'' the banner said in the tweet.

''Goodbye'' has collected Rs 5.16 crore at the box office in its opening weekend. The family drama features Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in key roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022