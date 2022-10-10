Left Menu

Ajay Devgn announces new film with director Neeraj Pandey

Updated: 10-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:27 IST
Ajay Devgn, Neeraj Pandey (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Monday announced his next film with director Neeraj Pandey. Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' actor shared a post on his story which he captioned, "@neerajpofficial and I are going to start a film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023."

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The untold story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'. Further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming thriller film 'Drishyam 2' alongside Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

He will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharrucha's 'Ram Setu'. Apart from that, he also has Boney Kapoor's sports period film 'Maidaan' which is all set to release on February 17, 2022, and his next directorial 'Bholaa'.

Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ajay in 'Bholaa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

