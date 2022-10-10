Bollywood celebs extend warm birthday wishes to veteran star Rekha

On the occasion of veteran Bollywood actor Rekha's 68th birthday, celebrities took to their social media handles and sent warm birthday wishes to the 'Khoon Bhari Maang' actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her story which she captioned, "Wishing my favourite Rekha Ji a very happy birthday."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a collage picture on her story and wrote, " Then and now- forever a fan girl happy birthday to the ULTIMATE queen Rekha Ji." Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared three pictures on her story and wrote, " Happy Birthday wishing a lifetime of happiness, love and blessings to this amazing soul who radiates only love and positivity. More power and tons of love to you. Rekha Ma."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday." Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Rekha is known for her iconic portrayals in cinemas. She began her acting career at the age of 14 with the film 'Anjana Safar' in the year 1969. Post that, Rekha steadily climbed her way to the top. She is presently regarded as one of the most attractive and captivating actors in Indian cinema.

She has worked in iconic Bollywood films like 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Umraao Jaan', 'Khubsoorat' 'Silsila', 'Khoon Bhari Maang' and many more. She was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance role in Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's film 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir se' in the year 2018. (ANI)

