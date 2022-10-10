Left Menu

I could see tears pouring: When Rekha's romantic scenes with Amitabh Bachchan made Jaya 'cry'

Even though it has been several decades since rumours of the love triangle between Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were rampant, the subject of their romance still has a certain spark.

I could see tears pouring: When Rekha's romantic scenes with Amitabh Bachchan made Jaya 'cry'
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Image Credit: ANI
Back in 1978, during an interview with Stardust, Rekha spoke about how she saw Jaya getting hurt and being emotional while watching intimate scenes between her and Amitabh in their film 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. "Once, I was looking at the whole (Bachchan) family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. Jaya was sitting in the front row and he (Amitabh) and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn't see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face," she said.

Rekha added, "A week later, everybody in the industry was telling me that he has made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me." Rumours at the time suggested that after reports about Amitabh and Rekha's alleged affair had surfaced, these caused a rift between Jaya and Rekha though they had been friends earlier.

'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', released in 1978, had been the last film starring Amitabh and Rekha until Yash Chopra got them and Jaya to star in his 1981 film 'Silsila'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

