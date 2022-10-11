Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana carries cricket kit on set

Apart from music and acting, Ayushmann Khurrana has a profound love for cricket.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 07:43 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana carries cricket kit on set
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apart from music and acting, Ayushmann Khurrana has a profound love for cricket. He carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play. Especially, when he is shooting an outdoor schedule he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew.

"I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing. I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle-order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the Extra Innings T20 for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that. Even now, whenever I get an opportunity to play cricket on-set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch," Ayushmann shared. Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann is all set to come up with 'Doctor G', in which he will be seen a male gynaecologist. Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah are also a part of the film, which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is scheduled to release on October 14.

Ayushmann also has 'An Action Hero' in his kitty. The film has been produced by Anand L Rai and T Series. Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann in the movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022