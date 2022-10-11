Left Menu

"Meri cute-ni bani bhootni": Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Actor Vicky Kaushal has a great sense of humour and the funny side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has a great sense of humour and the funny side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram. On Monday, the trailer of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Phone Bhoot' was released. In the trailer, Katrina is seen playing the role of a fun ghost.

After the trailer launch, her hubby Vicky took to Instagram and cutely reacted to Katrina's role. "Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!! Love," he wrote, sharing the trailer on Instagram Story.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

Katrina had also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday. (ANI)

