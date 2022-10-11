Left Menu

Here's how Anupam Kher wished his 'Uunchai' co-star Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Tuesday, people across the world have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Many fans even went outside his house in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-10-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 07:53 IST
Anupam Kher and Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Tuesday, people across the world have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Many fans even went outside his house in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him. Like many other admirers, veteran actor Anupam Kher also did not miss a chance to extend his heartfelt greetings to Big B on his special day. Kher penned a heartwarming post for Amitabh on Instagram.

"Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uuncha tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila. ( Dear Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor," he wrote. Alongside the note, Kher dropped a string of images with Big B.

Amitabh and Kher have worked together in films like 'Akhree Rasta', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Paheli', and 'Mohabaatein' among others. The two are reuniting after several years for Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai'. 'Uunchai' is slated to be released on November 11 this year. The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher's characters. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

