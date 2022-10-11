Left Menu

'Bigg Boss' fame Priya Malik ties the knot with entrepreneur Karan Bakshi in Delhi

Actor-poet Priya Malik, best known for featuring in 'Bigg Boss 9', recently got married to long-time boyfriend Karan Bakshi in Delhi.

Actor-poet Priya Malik, best known for featuring in 'Bigg Boss 9', recently got married to long-time boyfriend Karan Bakshi in Delhi. The couple got married in the presence of their close family members and friends at a gurudwara in the capital on October 9.

Priya took to Instagram Story and shared several adorable moments from her wedding ceremony. For D-Day, Priya opted to wear a light pink lehanga. She had tied her hair in a plait which was decorated with flowers. Karan wore an ivory sherwani paired with turban.

Priya also shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony. She looked beautiful in a yellow suit. She accentuated her look with a vintage mangteeka. "Haldi ke peele rang se lekar ishq ke laal rang tak karan sang priya," Priya captioned the post.

Netizens and members from the entertainment industry flooded Priya's post with heartfelt wishes. "Congratulations baby...Sorry couldn't be there but let's meet soon," actor Kishwer Merchant commented.

"Congratssss," Cyrus Sahukar wrote. Priya and Karan met each other in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. (ANI)

