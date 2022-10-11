Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani look hot together as they attend Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived together at producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash on Monday night in Mumbai. The duo looked super stylish. Kiara wore a golden skirt with a white crop top. Sidharth opted to wear a denim shirt with grey pants and white shoes.

They were all smiles while posing for shutterbugs. Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah. Neither Kiara nor Sidharth have confirmed their relationship.

During one of the episodes of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Kiara confessed that Sidharth is "more than a close friend" to her. She also revealed that it was not on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' that they met for the first time. She informed me that they had met much before they started doing the film together, after the wrap-up party of her Netflix project 'Lust Stories'. And there's more to it - Karan Johar was also there! Kiara said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah." Karan Johar then intervened and said, "Yes, much before", to which Kiara replied and said, "Yes at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed."

Karan then narrated their first meeting and said, "We crashed a friend's house and the cast of Lust Stories as we had and Sid also came to the party and that's where you (Kiara) and Sid met for the first time." Now it's to see when Kiara and Sidharth make their relationship official. (ANI)

