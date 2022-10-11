João do Vale: Google doodle celebrates Afro-Brazilian singer & composer on his 88th birthday!

Happy 88th birthday, João do Vale!

João Batista do Vale, better known as João do Val is also on today's Google doodle. João do Vale was an Afro-Brazilian singer and composer who introduced northeastern music styles to communities across Brazil. Today's Doodle honors him on his 88th birthday. He's remembered as a key figure in Brazil's music scene. Today Google marks a doodle on Tito Puente, the legacy of 'The King of Latin Music'. Puente is renowned as a songwriter, bandleader, and record producer of Puerto Rican descent.

João do Vale was born in October 11 , 1934 in Pedreiras, Maranhão. At a young age, he faced prejudice when he was expelled from school in order to make room for a higher-class student which made a significant impact on how he viewed the world and would later serve as a major influence in his work. He then had to turn to sell oranges at fairs to help support his family.

João Batista do Vale was very fond of music since he was little, but soon had to work to help his family. At the age of 13, he went to São Luís /MA, where he sold oranges on the street and participated in a group of bumba-meu-boi , Linda Noite , as " amo " (in the popular culture of Maranhão, amo is the person who organizes the group de bumba meu boi, the singer, most of the time the owner of that group).

Vale left home to escape the injustice he faced in Pedreiras. He traveled to Rio de Janeiro and took up manual labor jobs like coal mining, bricklaying and construction work. In between jobs, he visited other major cities to share his melodies and poetry. Influenced by personal experiences and northeastern music genres like baião, Vale wrote songs about poverty and folk culture.

In the early 1950s, Vale get an opportunity to showcase his creation of upbeat dance rhythms at the Radio Nacional station— a radio station that influenced music tastes throughout Brazil. Since he did not know how to write, João had to commit all of his work to memory in order to present his pieces. His impressive baiãos caught the attention of the hosts and producers working there and his musical career took off! He began to work with artists who were excited to help him grow his compositions and songwriting skills.

By 1964, Vale was performing in showrooms that highlighted northeastern rhythms to working-class people in southern Brazil. He wrote several musical hits​​, created two solo albums and composed songs that popularized many great names within the industry. He continued to create and share music rooted in his culture until his death in 1996.

A theater is dedicated to him in the Historic Center of São Luís and he's honored in his hometown of Pedreiras with a memorial.

Source: Google doodles

