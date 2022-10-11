Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday: 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood steps out of his Juhu residence to greet his fans

As megastar Amitabh Bachchan just 80 on October 11, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood stepped out of his Juhu residence 'Jalsa', to greet his fans on his birthday.

Updated: 11-10-2022
As megastar Amitabh Bachchan just 80 on October 11, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood stepped out of his Juhu residence 'Jalsa', to greet his fans on his birthday. On the occasion of Amitabh's 80th birthday, a massive crowd of fans accumulated right in front of the megastar's Juhu residence to wish him on Tuesday. Like every year, this year too Amitabh greeted his fans by folding his hands and waving at them.

The veteran star looked dapper, as he could be seen donning a multicoloured kurta paired with white pyjamas. As the megastar turned a year older on Tuesday, people across the globe have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles. Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh was recently seen in director Vikas Behl's family entertainer film 'Goodbye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The film received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjataya's upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 11, 2022. (ANI)

