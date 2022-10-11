Left Menu

'Phool Walon Ki Sair' represents true syncretic culture of Delhi: L-G Saxena

The fact that the festival celebrated Goddess Yogmaya and Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki together represented the very essence of sambhav that Prime Minister Narendra Modi espouses, Saxena said in the statement. The lieutenant governor will be presenting a chadar of flowers at the Yogmaya Temple and the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki as part of the festival, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:59 IST
'Phool Walon Ki Sair' represents true syncretic culture of Delhi: L-G Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has emphasised the need to revive 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' -- an annual celebration of flower sellers -- to its traditional grandeur, saying it represents the true syncretic culture of Delhi, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Saxena was presented with a traditional 'pankha' to mark the beginning of ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ on Monday at a function at the Raj Niwas, it said.

The lieutenant governor emphasised the need to revive the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' to its traditional grandeur. ''He told the organisers that he will personally take every step to ensure that the festival, which represented the true syncretic culture of Delhi, is restored to its traditional glory. The fact that the festival celebrated Goddess Yogmaya and Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki together represented the very essence of 'sambhav' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi espouses,'' Saxena said in the statement. The lieutenant governor will be presenting a 'chadar' of flowers at the Yogmaya Temple and the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki as part of the festival, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022