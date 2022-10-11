28th Kolkata International Film Festival to be held from Dec 15-22

Left Menu

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival will be held from December 15 to 22, a statement issued by the organising committee said on Tuesday.There will be five competition categories in the festival, it said.

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival will be held from December 15 to 22, a statement issued by the organising committee said on Tuesday.

There will be five competition categories in the festival, it said. These segments include International Competition Innovation in Moving Images, Competition on Indian Languages, Asian Select (NETPAC Award), National Competition on Documentary and National Competition on Short Fiction, the statement said.

There will also be two non-competition categories- Cinema International and Bengali Panorama. The last date for submission of films in different categories is October 15.

The 28th KIFF will take place nearly eight months after the previous edition.

The last edition of the film festival was organised between April 25 and May 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Altogether 163 films from 40 countries were screened in the last edition.

