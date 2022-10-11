'Mahakal Lok' opening: PM Modi unveils 'shivaling' wrapped in sacred thread amid Vedic chants

Amid Vedic chants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a large 'shivaling' covered in strands of sacred red threads placed below the grand gateway -- Nandi Dwar -- of 'Mahakal Lok' to mark the inauguration of the mega corridor in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Prior to dedicating the corridor to people, Modi performed puja at the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The prime minister unveiled the 'shivaling' by pressing a remote control button from a short distance from the gateway in the presence of a large number of seers in the background.

Modi greeted a group of saints near the gateway and then walked through the Nandi Dwar accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid tight security in the sprawling premises. Vedic chants by priests reverberated the scene.

A bilingual plaque bearing inscription in Sanskrit and Hindi was also unveiled to mark the inauguration. A 'trishul' (trident) with a 'damru' and a 'rudraksh mala' hung over it was placed next to the plaque.

Later, Modi also walked in the premises of the 'Mahakal Lok' to see the structures, murals and sculptures, while a number of artists performed along the route in separate groups. He also took a tour of the place for some time in a golf cart.

The first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project is expected to significantly boost tourism in this holy city of Madhya Pradesh.

The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva.

It also has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity as well as 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

Later, Modi headed to the Kartik Mela ground where he addressed a massive gathering of people.

A grand stage was set up for the occasion, with design inspired from the temple architecture. A trident was symbolically placed on top of the backdrop.

In his address, the prime minister said, ''People visiting the corridor will not get to see the glory of 'Lord Mahakal' and His importance'' as he asserted that the corridor is linked to India's ancient glory.

He asserted that construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is taking place with rapid pace and in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanth Dham is enhancing the glory of India's cultural capital. Modi also spoke of development works taking place in Gujarat and Uttarkhand with blessings of Lord Somnath and Baba Kedarnath.

He also said the development of these 'jyotirlings' is also the growth of ''India's spiritual light ('aadyatmik jyoti ka vikas')''.

Well-known singer Kailash Kher performed a special anthem -- 'Jai Shri Mahakal', a 'Shiva Stuti' dedicated to Lord Shiva, the residing deity of the ancient temple.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country, and the only one among them, which is southward-facing ('dakshinmukhi'), and gets devotees throughout the year. The mega corridor in Ujjain is located around 200 km from state capital Bhopal.

