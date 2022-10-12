Left Menu

Tovino Thomas to play triple role in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

After 'Minnal Murali's success, actor Tovino Thomas is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 07:24 IST
Tovino Thomas to play triple role in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'
Tovino Thomas (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After 'Minnal Murali's success, actor Tovino Thomas is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'. In the film, he will be seen playing a triple role. The Malayalam movie went on floors on Tuesday with a customary puja.

Tovino shared a few pictures from the pooja ceremony. "Pooja Stills !! Started Rolling From Today," he tweeted.

Debutant Jitin Lal has come on board to helm the project. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Kishore, Harish Uttaman, Harish Peradi and Jagadish are also a part of 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'. Excited about the project, Kriti took to Twitter and wrote, "#ajayanterandammoshanam.My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful.. need all your blessings..Can't wait to work with @ttovino #jithinlal #jomontjohn @UGMMovies."

The film is being made as a pan-Indian film and will be released in 3D. Besides Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The majority of the shooting will take place in Kasaragod. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022