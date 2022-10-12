Left Menu

Did you know Hrithik was supposed to sing a line in Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Mere Paas Aao'?

Like many others, actor Hrithik Roshan also wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday with a special post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 07:26 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Like many others, actor Hrithik Roshan also wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday with a special post. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik penned a note sharing how he was so star-struck by Amitabh as a kid that he backed out of singing with him in the 1979 film Mr Natwarlal.

Released in 1979, Mr Natwarlal starred Amitabh, Rekha, and Amjad Khan, and had Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan as a music composer. During the shooting of the film, Rajesh Roshan had taken little Hrithik to the sets as he was supposed to sing a line in 'Mere Paas Aao' song from the hit film.

Recalling that day, Hrithik dropped a picture from the sets of 'Mr Natwarlal'. In the image, the little Hrithik could be spotted staring at Amitabh with his mouth open. "There is a little bit of Amitabh Bachchan in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That's how I still am when I see the man. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan, Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song "Mere paas aao". I backed out last minute , for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above," Hrithik captioned the post.

The particular post has garnered several likes and comments. "What a lovely image and moment," Farhan Akhtar commented.

"Pure gold," Ayushmann Khurrana commented. Hrithik has worked with Amitabh in films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001) and 'Lakshya' (2004). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

