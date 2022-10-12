Left Menu

Broadway icon Angela Lansbury passes away at 96

Veteran star Angela Lansbury is no more. She was 96.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 07:29 IST
Broadway icon Angela Lansbury passes away at 96
Late Angela Lansbury (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran star Angela Lansbury is no more. She was 96. As per a family statement obtained by PEOPLE, Angela, best known for playing dauntless mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' Murder, She Wrote, breathed her last on October 11.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statement read. "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement continued.

Born Angela Brigid Lansbury, the future character actress (the voice of Mrs Potts in Disney's animated Beauty and the Beast) and leading lady (Broadway's eccentric aunt in the musical Mame) was the daughter of Belfast-born actress Moyna MacGill and her second husband, lumber merchant Edgar Lansbury. Angela won five Tony Awards, most recently in 2009 for best featured actress in a play for her work in Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit." In June, she received yet another Tony, this one for lifetime achievement.

On the big screen, Angela also was memorable as Elvis Presley's mom in Blue Hawaii (1961), as a cold-hearted parent in The World of Henry Orient (1964), as the English witch Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and as the teapot Mrs Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast (1991). A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. (ANI)

