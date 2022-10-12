Rahul Koli, child star of India's Oscar entry 'Chhello Show', dies of cancer

Days before the release of his film 'Chhello Show', child actor Rahul Koli left for his heavenly abode on October 2. He was 17. Rahul died of leukaemia. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Confirming the demise of Rahul, his father Ramu Koli told ANI, "Rahul had blood cancer. We had taken him to Jamnagar for further treatment before he was hospitalized in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, on October 2, he passed away." Ramu informed that the makers of Rahul's film 'Chhello Show', which is India's official entry for Oscar 2023, helped him financially throughout his child's treatment.

Ramu even had to sell his auto rikshaw for the former's treatment. However, when the crew of the film found out, they helped him buy back the auto. Rahul was the eldest of three siblings. According to Ramu, Rahul wanted to eradicate his family's poverty by working in films.

"Humare area me shadi hota toh toh sabse acha Rahul hi dance karta tha. Use films ka bhaut shawk tha and pata nhi kab uska film 'Chhellow Show' me selection hua. Bhaut mehnati bacha tha. (He had a great interest in films. From dance steps to films' dialogues, he knew everything about cinema. He was my hardworking son," Ramu shared. Rahul shot for 'Chhello Show' in 2019. His family is planning to watch the film together on October 14 and then perform his final rites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)