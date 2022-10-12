Shikhar Dhawan to make his Bollywood debut with Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL'

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film 'Double XL', which is headlined by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha. On Tuesday, Huma took to Instagram and shared a still from the film.

In the image, Shikhar is seen dancing with Huma. Dressed in a black suit, Shikhar looked dapper with a bow as he danced hand-in-hand with Huma. "Cat is out of the bag. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial (sic)," Huma captioned the post.

Huma also dropped another image in which she is seen sharing a laugh with Shikhar. As soon as Huma shared the news, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement to see Shikhar on big screen.

"Oh My God! This is huge," a social media user commented. "Wah ji wah," another one wrote.

'Double XL' is touted humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Huma and Sonakshi both actors have faced fat-shaming in life. Now they both will be seen as the leading character in Double XL. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

