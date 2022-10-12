Parineeti Chopra recalls shooting 'Code Name Tiranga' during COVID pandemic

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu-starrer 'Code Name Tiranga' was shot during the COVID pandemic. Recalling working on the film, Parineeti said, "We shot Code Name Tiranga during one of the most unpredictable times mankind has ever seen, we left for Turkey 3 days before India went into lockdown during the 2nd wave of COVID-19. As blessed as I was to get to do what I love doing most which is acting, every single day was very difficult as we had many challenges to deal with."

She also talked about the hardships that the team faced in Turkey. "There were days when we didn't know whether we will be able to shoot the next day or not, and one day of shoot getting cancelled meant restructuring the entire schedule. The feeling was that the entire crew was isolated on an island. What happened because of this is that all of us became like one big family away from home, who were dealing with so many obstacles day in and day out. The director and the producer of the film stood rock solid and they decided to take up every challenge that came their way. I wouldn't have chosen anyone else other than the team of Code Name Tiranga to go through those difficult times together, and we are stronger for it," she said.

Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala are also a part of 'Code Name Tiranga', which will hit the theatres on October 14. (ANI)

