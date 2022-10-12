Entertainment News Roundup: Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’; Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in 'The Wonder'

Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says. Pugh plays English nurse Lib who travels to a remote Irish village in 1862 to "watch" a young fasting girl.

Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade," "Fantastic Four" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." Following "Blade" director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel has decided to temporarily shut down production of the film to search for a new director. "Blade" is now slated to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024 instead of Nov. 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios' production scheduling.

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after anti-Semitic posts

Kanye West's accounts on Twitter and Instagram were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic. West, who legally changed his name to simply Ye last year, was locked out of his Instagram by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Friday. He then moved to Twitter, posting on Saturday for the first time in two years.

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in 'The Good Nurse'

The true story of a male nurse who murdered up to hundreds of patients in U.S. hospitals by secretly administering drug overdoses is brought to the screen by an all-star team of filmmakers in "The Good Nurse". Based on a book of the same name, "The Good Nurse" centres around ICU nurse Amy Loughren who in 2003 helped uncover the murders committed by her colleague and friend Charles Cullen.

Film on murdered teen 'Till' focuses on mother-son love

Emmett Till's murder and the acquittal of his killers became a landmark case in the American civil rights movement due to the brutality of his death and the injustice that followed, but "Till" director Chinonye Chukwu takes a somewhat different angle. Based on true events, the film focuses on a 14-year-old Black American boy named Emmett Till who was abducted, tortured and lynched after allegedly flirting with a white woman at the grocery store while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955.

'Murder, She Wrote actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

Russian pop diva who denounced war says she is in Israel

Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Monday said she was in Israel, three weeks after she denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine for turning Russia into a global pariah. "I thank my multi-million army of fans for their love and support, for the ability to distinguish truth from lies," Pugacheva, 73, a Soviet and then post-Soviet icon who is probably Russia's most famous woman, said on Instagram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)