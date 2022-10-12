Euphoria to continue beyond Season 3 (Plus a time jump could be seen in Rue’s life)

Euphoria Season 2 presents an engaging storyline based on Israeli miniseries gives a bittersweet end. No wonder fans are clamoring for the third season. HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys already confirmed that Euphoria would continue after Season 3.

Creators of the Myha'la Herrold-fronted drama series, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay revealed that they have already written Season 3 before it was renewed. "We've started writing", while his partner Kay added, "We've got a v good season 3 idea," said Down.

Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The television series is created and written by Sam Levinson for HBO. The teen drama follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm, family, friendships, love and sex.

Euphoria Season 2 ends with Rue's return. Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are still broken up. Zendaya shared the plot of Euphoria Season 3 while talking with the Life and Style mag.

In an official statement, Francesca Orsi, Vice President of HBO programming said, "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart.

"We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

In terms of the cast, most of the leads are returning in Euphoria Season 3 including Zendaya as Rue Bennet, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, AlexaDemie as Maddy Perez, and Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs. Dominic Fike, who played Elliot a new friend of Rue, comes between her and Julesis returning to their relationship.

Speaking to Variety, Zendaya said of Rue: "Rue wants to be here and it's up to her now. I really hope that we can explore her life in the future, closer to the other side and her sobriety journey."

She added, "We carried her all the way to hopefully what is rock bottom and a dark moment, and hopefully by the end leave with a sense of happiness and joy that there is hope for her in the end."

Furthermore, we could see some changes in the storyline. The actress cum EP of the show also hinted that she would like to see a time jump as Rue is no longer in school.

"I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look."

Zendaya also talked about expanding her role in the series from behind the camera, saying,

"I'm there every step of the way, even though editing, and that's really, really special. You don't usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It's a labour of love for all of us."

The release date for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Everything we know so far