Left Menu

Netflix sets Nov 11 premiere for Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling'

Vasan Balas next directorial venture Monica, O My Darling is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 11:22 IST
Netflix sets Nov 11 premiere for Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vasan Bala's next directorial venture ''Monica, O My Darling'' is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. ''Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling,'' Netflix India posted on Twitter. The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased "Peddlers" and the 2018 action-comedy "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota". He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the "Ray" anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on "The White Tiger", while Apte has starred in their projects "Sacred Games", "Ghoul" and "Lust Stories''. The first trailer of ''Monica, O My Darling'' was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022