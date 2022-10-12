Left Menu

Man impersonates Spanish actor to extort money from woman, arrested

When the complainant did not agree to his demands, the accused made a fake profile of the woman and uploaded her pictures on it, and shared it with her, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police north Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused made a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios to grab the attention of young women, the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 13:21 IST
Man impersonates Spanish actor to extort money from woman, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by impersonating a Spanish actor on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Abbuzar Rehman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat district, was arrested on Monday, they said.

According to the police, Rehman demanded money from the woman by threatening to upload her private pictures on the internet.

The woman, a BPO employee in Noida, alleged that the man, posing as a Spanish actor, befriended her on Instagram and she shared her private pictures with him, a senior police officer said. When the complainant did not agree to his demands, the accused made a fake profile of the woman and uploaded her pictures on it, and shared it with her, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the accused made a fake profile on Instagram by using pictures of Spanish actor Manu Rios to grab the attention of young women, the DCP said. He came in contact with the complainant and asked her to share her photos. He then saved these photos with the motive of extorting money from her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022