T-Series announces ‘Yaariyan 2’, locks May 2023 release date

Film production banner T-Series on Wednesday announced the sequel to its hit movie "Yaariyan", with Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in lead. T-Series took to Twitter to share the details about the upcoming movie, which will arrive in theatres next year in May.

"Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2 In cinemas 12th May 2023," the post read.

The 2014 coming-of-age romance ''Yaariyan'', starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was directed by Khosla Kumar.

"Yaariyan 2" will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for helming Salman Khan-starrer "Lucky: No Time for Love" and "Sanam Teri Kasam" starring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Actors Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)