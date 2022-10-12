Left Menu

T-Series announces ‘Yaariyan 2’, locks May 2023 release date

Film production banner T-Series on Wednesday announced the sequel to its hit movie Yaariyan, with Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in lead. T-Series took to Twitter to share the details about the upcoming movie, which will arrive in theatres next year in May.Cousins by blood, friends by choice

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:05 IST
T-Series announces ‘Yaariyan 2’, locks May 2023 release date
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@TSeries)
  • Country:
  • India

Film production banner T-Series on Wednesday announced the sequel to its hit movie "Yaariyan", with Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Yash Das Gupta in lead. T-Series took to Twitter to share the details about the upcoming movie, which will arrive in theatres next year in May.

"Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2 In cinemas 12th May 2023," the post read.

The 2014 coming-of-age romance ''Yaariyan'', starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, was directed by Khosla Kumar.

"Yaariyan 2" will be directed by filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, known for helming Salman Khan-starrer "Lucky: No Time for Love" and "Sanam Teri Kasam" starring Harshvardhan and Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane.

Actors Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri round out the cast of the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022