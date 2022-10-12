Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ to release on Nov 4

Surival thriller ''Mili'', starring Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit the theatres on November 4.

The film, directed by National award winner Mathukutty Xavier, is the remake of his 2019 Malayalam hit ''Helen''.

The 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of “Mili”. The makers also announced the release date of the movie in the teaser.

Also featuring actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Janhvi’s producer father Boney Kapoor.

