Penguin to mark 35th anniversary in India with new collector's edition series

Commemorating its three-and-a-half decades in the Indian publishing industry, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday announced the release of an exclusive anniversary edition series of its 35 iconic books -- from literary fiction, romance, thrillers to narrative non-fiction, history and minority voices.

The books, to be available across offline and online stores from November onwards, comprise titles in Hindi and English, including ''Everybody Loves a Good Drought'' by P Sainath, ''Three Thousand Stitches'' by Sudha Murthy, ''Shadow Lines'' by Amitav Ghosh, ''Room on the Roof'' by Ruskin Bond, and ''An Unsuitable Boy'' by Karan Johar.

''When you see India's literary history, 35 may not seem like such a grand milestone. But it is indeed a proud moment for Penguin to have been able to succeed in adding value to a country as diverse and multicultural as ours.

''We launched in India in 1987 with just six titles. By 2022, we have grown our local publishing list to over 3,000 and brought in over 50,000 international titles for our local readers,'' said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of PRHI and SEA.

Along with the collector's edition series, the readers will also have a chance to take home exclusive Penguin anniversary mementoes available at bookstores in the country to give away with the collector's edition.

Other books featuring in the new collector's edition series, include ''10 Judgements that Changed India'' by Zia Mody, ''And Then One Day'' by Naseeruddin Shah, ''Being Mortal'' by Atul Gawande, ''Bharat: Gandhi Ke Baad'' by Ramachandra Guha, ''Book of Ram'' by Devdutt Pattanaik, ''Chowringhee'' by Sankar, ''Curfewed Night'' by Basharat Peer, and ''India Since Independence'' by Bipan Chandra, Mridula Mukherjee Mridula and Aditya Mukherjee.

'''Grandma's Bag Of Stories' by Sudha Murthy, 'I've Never Been (Un) Happier' by Shaheen Bhatt, 'India's Most Fearless' by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, 'Life's Amazing Secrets' by Gaur Gopal Das, 'Makers of Modern History' by Ramachandra Guha, 'My India' by APJ Abdul Kalam, 'One Part Woman' by Perumal Murugan, 'Roses are Blood Red' by Novoneel Chakraborty,'' are also books making it to the eclectic list.

Besides the collector's edition, a new campaign #BookedByPenguin is inviting bibliophiles to join the publishing house live on their various social media platforms in the form of engaging content, contests, and giveaways.

Also, to mark the milestone occasion, PRHI is donating 10,000 books through their different partners that serve and help the disadvantaged.

'''The Community Library Project' is helping take our books to first-generation readers and those who do not have easy access to books. This is in line with our vision to promote the habit of reading among the people of our country,'' said the publishing house in a statement.

PRHI, which publishes over 250 new titles every year, has published some of the most renowned authors from the subcontinent and across the world, including recipients of the Nobel Prize, the Magsaysay Award, the Jnanpith Award, and the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Commonwealth Writers' Prize.

